Viewpoint Fire north of Prescott Valley human caused, officials say

The Viewpoint Fire was reported Friday afternoon south of Chino Valley. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Officials have determined that the Viewpoint Fire just north of Prescott Valley was human caused.

The fire, which was discovered Friday afternoon doubled in size by Friday night.

Earlier, fire officials said 2,500 acres had burned. By Friday evening, they said 5,100 acres had burned. The fire was 80 percent contained as of Saturday morning.

Two homes have been confirmed destroyed, along with possibly, three to four more – all in the Poquito Valley-area. Ten to 12 outbuildings have also been lost in the fire.

Once conditions are safe, crews will work to assess damage and confirm structure loss numbers.

Officials say the fire is burning about 9 miles south of Chino Valley.

But crews say they have stopped the forward progression of the fire.

Crews will remain on the fire overnight and into tomorrow watching for hotspots and patrolling the line.

According to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office Code Red message, evacuations have been lifted.

Lane restrictions may be present on State Route 89A as firefighting operations continue, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

