Phoenix woman accused of using Xbox Live to lure teen boy for sex

Lisa Corn, 33, accused of using Xbox Live to lure a teen boy for sex. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

A Phoenix woman has been indicted on child sex charges after police say she used Xbox Live to lure a teen boy for sex.

Police say Lisa Corn, 33, sent the 14-year-old boy pornographic images of herself after meeting him in an Xbox Live chat room.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office began the investigation after the boy's father reportedly found sexual pictures, text messages and emails sent from Corn.

Court documents state that the father told investigators that the boy had sent pornographic images to Corn in return and admitted to having phone sex with her.

Corn admitted to knowing that the boy was 14 years old and admitted to sending the boy sexual texts and photos of herself, according to court documents.

Corn is facing 24 felony charges including aggravated luring a minor for sexual exploitation, transmitting/furnishing harmful or obscene materials to a minor and sexual exploitation of a minor.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims and anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Arizona Attorney General’s Office at 602 -542-3881.

