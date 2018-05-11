RECPIES: $30 creativity and fresh produce bring a challenge to an Arizona chef

Every week in May, we are giving a Valley chef $30 and see what they're able to create using only items from a farmers market plus a few kitchen staples.

Veggie hummus

Tomatoes (4)

Red bell pepper (half)

Green bell pepper (half)

3 ounces of chopped cilantro

1 jalapeño

Roasted veggies in the oven for 10 minutes at 350 degrees.

Place them in a blender, add cilantro, salt, pepper and two ounces of olive oil. Eat with roasted or raw veggies.

Zucchini pasta & sauce

Zucchini (use spiralizer to create noodles, place in cold water)

Sauce:

Red bell pepper (half)

Cilantro

Basil leaf

Olive oil

Salt & pepper

Tarragon (1/2 ounce)

Blend together and serve over raw zucchini noodles.

Pecan pesto

1 pound pecans

1/2 pound Romano cheese

3 basil leaves

Salt, pepper & oil olive

Toast pecans in the oven for two to three minutes. Place in blender with cheese, basil leaves, salt, pepper and olive oil. Serve with roasted or raw vegetables.

Cauliflower risotto

Cauliflower (chop first, then place three cups in sauté pan, add vegetable stock, butter, salt & pepper)

Cook shrimp with olive oil, salt & pepper.

Place cauliflower on dish and top with shrimp.

