RECPIES: $30 creativity and fresh produce bring a challenge to an Arizona chef

$30 creativity and fresh produce bring a challenge to an Arizona chef

By azfamily.com Staff
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Every week in May, we are giving a Valley chef $30 and see what they're able to create using only items from a farmers market plus a few kitchen staples.

This week, local chef Manuel Barrios goes shopping and makes a dish using only farmers market items.

Here are the following recipes he cooked using those items: 

Veggie hummus

  • Tomatoes (4)
  • Red bell pepper (half)
  • Green bell pepper (half)
  • 3 ounces of chopped cilantro
  • 1 jalapeño
  • Roasted veggies in the oven for 10 minutes at 350 degrees.
  • Place them in a blender, add cilantro, salt, pepper and two ounces of olive oil. Eat with roasted or raw veggies.

Zucchini pasta & sauce

  • Zucchini (use spiralizer to create noodles, place in cold water)
  • Sauce:
  • Red bell pepper (half)
  • Cilantro
  • Basil leaf
  • Olive oil
  • Salt & pepper
  • Tarragon (1/2 ounce)
  • Blend together and serve over raw zucchini noodles.

Pecan pesto

  • 1 pound pecans
  • 1/2 pound Romano cheese
  • 3 basil leaves
  • Salt, pepper & oil olive
  • Toast pecans in the oven for two to three minutes. Place in blender with cheese, basil leaves, salt, pepper and olive oil. Serve with roasted or raw vegetables.

Cauliflower risotto

  • Cauliflower (chop first, then place three cups in sauté pan, add vegetable stock, butter, salt & pepper)
  • Cook shrimp with olive oil, salt & pepper.
  • Place cauliflower on dish and top with shrimp.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

