PD: Teen identified, suspect still on the run following Glendale shooting

The Glendale Police Department needs the public's help in finding the suspect in a homicide case involving a teenager from over the weekend.

Last Sunday, 17-year-old Nakelyn Hills standing in a roadway of a trailer park near 57th and Missouri avenues when he was shot multiple times, police said.

Hills was then transported to a local hospital after where he later died of his injuries.

According to Glendale police, witnesses described the suspected gunman as a black male in his late teens to mid-20s, about 6 feet, average build, with short afro style hair.

Police say the suspect was last seen wearing a light blue or white jersey with a number on it, and dark pants.

He was last seen running south on foot from the trailer park, near the area of near 55th Avenue and Colter Street.

Glendale homicide detectives believe there are individuals out there who may have information that can help solve this case.

If you have any information on this case, you are urged to contact the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

