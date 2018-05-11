Phoenix student representing Arizona in Doodle 4 Google competition

By Laura Lollman, Content Producer
(Source: Madison Traditional Academy) (Source: Madison Traditional Academy)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

A Phoenix student is a finalist in Google's national Doodle 4 Google competition. Google asked students across the country to create a Google doodle based on what inspires them.

Bella Strumpfer of Madison Traditional Academy in Phoenix submitted her Google doodle for the competition and was chosen as a finalist in the national competition.

Bella's doodle is made up of magical creatures including a unicorn and a mermaid.

"I drew this picture because I love magical creatures. They help me believe anything is possible. They inspire me to be creative," Bella said.

Bella is one of 53 student finalists from all 50 states and three territories in the nation and the only one from Arizona. 

The winner of the competition gets a $30,000 college scholarship and a $50,000 technology package for their school.

You can help Bella win by voting for her doodle here. Voting ends May 18. Go Bella!

