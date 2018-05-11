As Seen on GMAZ: Friday, May 11

"Drink One For Dane" Fundraiser at Dutch Bros Locations

Today, May 11th Dutch Bros is having a large fundraiser called, "Drink One for Dane," to raise money for ALS.

It is their largest fundraising event of the year where all of their proceeds from every location across the country goes back to MDA. One of their co-founders, Dane, died of ALS and was treated at an MDA clinic so they are huge MDA supporters. Last year it raised over $1 million in one day and with how rapidly Dutch Bros is expanding, we can't wait to see how it will do this year!

For more information and locations visit: https://www.dutchbros.com/news-events/dutch-bros-fights-als-with-drink-one-for-dane-may-11

Locations: https://www.dutchbros.com/locations

Get dessert and a show at Nitro Live while supporting Valley charities and STEM education

Nitro Live flash freezes ice cream before your eyes in less than 90 seconds, providing visitors with dessert AND a show.

Nitro Live is able to accommodate 98 percent of allergies and dietary restrictions, making ice cream accessible to many who otherwise can't enjoy it.

Nitro Live partnered with seven Phoenix-area charities to create customized flavors with $1 from each flavor's sale going back to its respective charity.

Nitro Live partnered with local science teachers to create a STEM curriculum that meets Arizona science standards; the company travels to schools all over Phoenix to teach students about science while also providing a fun treat.

For more information: https://nitrolive.com/

Nitro Live Icecreamery

884 W. Warner Rd., #B9, Gilbert AZ 85233

Phone: 480-214-3457

Carefree Farmers Market

Features may include fresh, local, seasonal produce, herbs and flowers; locally made jams, jellies and salsas; fresh baked breads. Demonstrations by Chefs from Valley restaurants. Free admission, free adjacent parking.

EVERY FRIDAY @ 9 am-1 pm

Open Season: All Year Round

Carefree Desert Gardens

101 Easy Street, Carefree AZ

480-488-3686

Website: https://carefree.org/303/Farmers-Market

Candlebox 25th Anniversary Tour at BLK LIVE

Candlebox 25th Anniversary Tour, concert to help benefit Alice Cooper's Solid Rock and have 3 local opening bands. The Black Moods Dierdre and Analog Outlaws, all associated with Solid Rock.

Candelbox 25 Year Anniversary Tour to benefit Alice Cooper Solid Rock Teen Center.

Concert at BLK LIVE on Saturday, May 19th. Doors open at 7pm

Raffle at concert to win an autographed acoustic guitar by Candlebox and all the local opening bands. $10 tickets

Candlebox 25 Year Anniversary Tour; Alice Cooper's Solid Rock; General Admission Tickets and VIP Meet & Greet with Candlebox available at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3351548

Alice Coopers Solid Rock is a Rock Teen Center that inspires teens (12-20) to grow through music, dance and art. They provide vocational training in sound and recording, lighting and staging, video production, as well as a computer lab and a cool, supervised facility for the teens to engage with their peers. In a time where public schools are cutting funding for empowering programs like music, dance and art, The Rock cultivates a love of the arts to inspire and challenge teens to embrace artistic excellence and reach their full potential.

For more information: https://www.alicecoopersolidrock.com

BLK LIVE

7301 E. Butherus Dr

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Thunder From Down Under at Talking Stick Resort

The guys from Thunder from Down Under are coming back to Talking Stick Resort this weekend.

Thunder From Down Under returns May 11th and 12th.

Two shows Saturday, one at 5 p.m. and one at 8 p.m.

The guys are also going to appear at the resort's nightclub Degree 270 after their shows on Friday and Saturday night. No cover charge for ladies and $10 for men.

For tickets and information visit: www.Talkingstickresort.com

Talking Stick Resort

9800 E. Talking Stick Way

Main: 480-850-7777 | Reservations: 866-877-9897

Scottsdale, AZ 85256

D-backs Mother's Day

The D-backs will celebrate Mother's Day this Sunday with an evening game vs. Washington Nationals at 5:05 p.m. at Chase Field. The first 10,000 moms will receive a D-backs Mother's Day Tote Bag, courtesy of bubbly Sparkling Water. Moms are also invited to run the bases after the game, along with kids 15 and younger. The Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation will donate $1 to Phoenix Children's Hospital for every mom and kid that crosses home plate.

D-backs players and on-field personnel will wear pink-themed items, including special caps and socks, and will use Mother's Day themed baseballs and bases for the game. Game-used baseballs and bases will be available for purchase at D-backs Authentics beginning May 14 to benefit the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation.

Fans can also enjoy food items exclusive to Mother's Day and will only be available on Sunday inside Chase Field:

Surf & Turf Burger - 1/3 lb. burger on toasted brioche with lettuce, tomato, bacon, pub battered shrimp and hollandaise cheese sauce will be available at the section 118 Red Hot Grill

Assorted Chocolate & Caramel Dipped Apples - Choose from white chocolate-drizzled caramel apples, milk chocolate dipped apples or caramel apples with chocolate and heart candy â€¦ will be available at Sweet Treat portables

Whoopie Pie Yogurt Helmet - Mini D-backs helmet filled with vanilla frozen yogurt, chocolate and red velvet whoopie pies, raspberry sauce and fresh berries will be available at Sweet Treat portables at sections 106 and 309

Raspberry Basil Spritzer- Sparkling dry rosé with basil and fresh raspberries â€¦ will be available at all full bar locations

For more information, visit: www.dbacks.com

Chase Field

401 East Jefferson St., Phoenix, AZ 85004

Schnepf Farms' Peach Festival

Due to the loss of 40% of peach crop because of the weather, the annual Peach Festival will run only for one weekend instead of two.

May 11th, 12th and 13th 7:30AM 4PM

For more information: https://www.schnepffarms.com/peach-festival/?v=7516fd43adaa



Schnepf Farms

24610 S Rittenhouse Rd, Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Phone: (480) 987-3100

Bridget Strong

Mother's Day means hospital for one valley mom, whose 6-year-old has bone cancer.

Website: https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/buildupbridget/journal