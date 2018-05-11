ADOT’s Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (May 11-14)

A limited number of closures are scheduled this weekend (May 11-14) for freeway improvement projects in the Phoenix area, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Drivers should allow extra travel time, use caution and consider alternate routes while the following Valley freeway restrictions are in place this weekend:

Northbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed between Elliot and Guadalupe roads in east Mesa from 10 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (May 12) for installation of traffic-management technology, including traffic-flow sensors and ADOT cameras. DETOUR: Drivers exiting at Elliot Road can consider using northbound Ellsworth Road to westbound Guadalupe Road to access northbound Loop 202.

Westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed between Power and Higley roads from 10 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday (May 13) for installation of traffic-management technology. Westbound Loop 202 on-ramps at Hawes Road and State Route 24 also closed. DETOUR: Consider alternate routes, including westbound Elliot or Ray roads to Higley Road to access westbound Loop 202.

Westbound Interstate 10 narrowed to one lane overnight between 43rd and 59th avenues in west Phoenix from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights (May 13-17) for bridge work at the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway interchange. DETOUR: Please allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes. Be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through the work zone.

