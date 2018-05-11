Police: 23-year-old woman shot, killed at Phoenix hotel

A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was shot and killed at a Phoenix hotel late Thursday night.

Officers were called to a La Quinta Inn on 49th Avenue and McDowell Road at 10:44 p.m., according to Phoenix police Sgt. Alan Pfohl.

They found 23-year-old Susana Villa Gomez shot inside the hotel.

She was transported to a local hospital where she died, Pfohl said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this deadly shooting is encouraged to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at (480)-WITNESS.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.