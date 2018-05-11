A Mother's Day Battle: Building Up Bridget

While many families spend Mother's Day at brunch or relaxing at home, one valley mom will be with her kids an unexpected, but now, a familiar place: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Six-year-old Bridget Korn complained of a sore leg and difficulty running after soccer practice early this year.

Just two weeks later her parents would receive the startling news that their young daughter had cancer.

Mother's Day will mark fourteen weeks of hospitalization for Bridget, with her mom, Jamie Korn, always there to build her up.

Bridget's journey has been challenging. Weeks of chemotherapy causing her to lose a tenth of her body weight, along with her hair.

Then back on Apr. 22, doctors performed an amputation below the knee.

Bridget is already astounding her medical team with her post-surgery progress. She has walked without crutches and shows her fighting spirit," Korn said.

"Her prognosis is great. The likelihood of recurrence is very minimal, so that was probably the best Mother's Day gift," she added.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for Bridget's medical expenses. If you would like to help out, click here.

