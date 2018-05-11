Mormon Mesa temple to close for two years for renovations

A big project is getting underway at the Mormon Temple in Mesa.

A two-year closure is planned for the temple, located near the area of Main Street and Mesa Drive

The church is 91 years old and it will undergo extensive work from replacing utilities to rebuilding the visitor's center.

Brent Roberts, managing director of special projects with the Church of Latter-day Saints says they're gonna try to get everything done as soon as possible.

"So where we stand now there will be a beautiful water feature with shade trees and olive trees that people can come around sit on benches and enjoy the temple, enjoy the temple square itself without even having to go into the temple," he said.

Members will need to travel to other Valley temples for services until the Mesa temple reopens in 2020.

No word on how much the renovation project will cost the church.

