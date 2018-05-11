Driver goes wrong way on Loop 303 following crashes in Surprise, DPS says

A wrong-way driver was arrested after crashing into another vehicle and then heading the wrong way on the Loop 303 in Surprise.

A driver crashed into another vehicle on Bell Road near the Loop 303 just before 11 p.m., according to Greg Welch with the Surprise Police Department.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Traffic]

After the non-injury collision, the driver proceeded the wrong way down the ramp on southbound Loop 303 at Bell Road, said Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman Kameron Lee.

That is when the wrong-way driver crashed into another vehicle. Luckily, only minor injuries were suffered in the crash.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Wrong-way Drivers]

Thanks to witnesses, the wrong-way driver was located after they fled the scene, said Lee. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office was able to stop the vehicle near Grand Avenue and the Loop 303.

Troopers have taken over the investigation and impairment appears to be a factor, said Lee.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.