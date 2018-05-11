At least 1 dead in crash on EB I-10 west of Sun Lakes

The interstate was reopened just after 2:30 a.m. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

At least one person is dead after a crash on eastbound Interstate 10 past Riggs Road early Friday morning. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

At least one person is dead after a crash on eastbound Interstate 10 past Riggs Road early Friday morning.

Eastbound I-10 was closed past Riggs Road at milepost 169 for over two hours, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said it was a serious-injury collision with at least two transported. However, at least one of the victims died at the hospital.

The interstate was reopened just after 2:30 a.m.

Motorists were told to detour around the crash by taking State Route 347 south through Maricopa to SR 84 east through Casa Grande. SR 84 becomes SR 287 in Casa Grande. Motorists were then re-entering I-10 using SR 287 eastbound.

The westbound lanes were unaffected.

CLOSED: A crash closed I-10 EB at MP 169 past Riggs Rd. Traffic is exiting at Riggs. There is no estimated reopening. Detour using SR 347 SB through Maricopa to SR 84 EB through Casa Grande. SR 84 becomes SR 287 in Casa Grande. Motorists can then re-enter I-10 using SR 287. pic.twitter.com/W7U5TXQAuV — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 11, 2018

I-10 EB past Riggs: A crash is blocking the roadway at milepost 169. Traffic is nearly backed up to Riggs Road. pic.twitter.com/IpI2mF4Q5M — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 11, 2018

