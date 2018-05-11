Young javelinas seen roaming in downtown Phoenix

Near Third Avenue and Indian School Road, this isn't where you would normally find javelinas, but that's where two of them were spotted Thursday night.

There were some unusual animal encounters across Arizona Thursday. First, it was a few hungry elks strolling into a drive-thru. Then, it was some javalinas roaming the heart of Phoenix.

"This was not their first rodeo. These javelinas have been there in this area, and the parents around. It's unusual to see just a herd of two," said Amy Burnett, a spokeswoman for Arizona Game & Fish.

AZ Family learned Arizona Game & Fish tranquilized them and took them away.

They told us people were around trying to feed the javelinas.

Remember, it's wise to stay away from wildlife.

