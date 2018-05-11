Cardinals sign first-round pick Josh Rosen

UCLA's Josh Rosen, right, poses with commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the Arizona Cardinals during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (Source: AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The Arizona Cardinals have signed first-round pick Josh Rosen to a four-year contract with a team option for a fifth.

Terms of the deal with the former UCLA quarterback weren't disclosed Thursday.

Rosen was the 10th overall pick in the draft. He completed 712 of 1,170 passes for 9,340 yards and 59 touchdowns at UCLA.

