Glendale apartments go days without air conditioning

A Glendale apartment complex is dealing with no A/C during the hottest week of the year so far.

The same thing happened to those renters last year – in July. This time, the air did come back on Thursday afternoon, but tenants are worried the fix isn’t permanent.

Arizona's Family went to the leasing office at Glendale Manor where an assistant confirmed the air conditioning had been out for a while.

"It was on and off. There was a breaker or something broken," she said.

"Can you believe that? I can’t," one tenant in the parking lot said. "It’s freaking hot in my house."

Though air conditioning has been the problem for a few days this week, sometimes the power goes out altogether. The outage in 2017 lasted about a month.

"It’s always been the same that the power turns off for quite a reason that they need to fix the A/C, but it takes them about a week to fix the A/C," tenant Citlalli Guadalupe said.

Renters say the two buildings affected by the outages are the ones where tenants pay flat-rate rents that include utilities through the landlord. They worry the cooling tower where they see so many repairs being done will just break down again.

"We’re going to my girl’s dad’s house," tenant Lazaro Fernandez said. "It’s cooler over there so we just stay the whole day and come back at probably nine or ten o’clock.”

We left messages asking for a response with the manager, who wasn’t in when we stopped by, and another message with Transpacific Asset Management. We haven’t heard back from either one so far.

We also spoke with an attorney at the nonprofit Community Legal Services.

She says if your apartment A/C goes out you should provide written notice to your manager. Also, don’t stop paying rent just because you’re miserable – you could still get evicted for that.

