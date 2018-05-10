Buckeye father arrested for second-degree murder in death of his baby

A year after the death of his 3-month-old son, a Buckeye father has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

On June 13, 2017, Buckeye Police Department received a call from Phoenix Children's Hospital about a baby who was found unresponsive in his Buckeye home.

At the time, the child was being supervised by his father, then-24-year-old John Centano.

Centano told police that when he found his son unresponsive in bed, he transported his son to the Buckeye Abrazo emergency room.

The child was eventually transferred to Phoenix Children's Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The investigation and subsequent medical examination indicated that the child died due to complications from head trauma and his death was ruled a homicide.

On May 8th, 2018, Centano was arrested by Buckeye Police Department Detectives and booked into Maricopa County Jail for second-degree murder and child abuse charges.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.