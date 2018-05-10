Horses give way to horsepower this weekend at Turf Paradise as American Flat Track National Championship motorcycle racing is set to come to Phoenix, Saturday, May 12, at the Law Tigers American Flat Track Arizona Mile presented by Buddy Stubbs Harley-Davidson.

Racer Chad Cose will be competing on his Indian Scout FTR750.

“American Flat Track, it’s the original extreme sport,” said Cose. “We’re inches apart from each other going 140 miles per hour, no roll cages, no safety nets and obviously no seat belt so it’s pretty exhilarating.”

The Arizona Mile at Turf Paradise is the first mile race of the year. Mile races are unique because they are the fastest and often the most exciting type of flat track competition, as riders reach speeds up to 130 and 140 miles per hour.

“It’s the ultimate rush,” said Cose who races the No. 49 cycle Saturday. “We love what we do. You’re not going to see speeds like this. American Flat Track is one of a kind.”

With roots dating back to the first two-wheel speed demons in the 1920s, a lot has changed over the last 90 years, but the spirit of the sport remains as perhaps the truest, purest test of man and machine.

“One of the first forms of transportation was the motorcycle,” said Cose. “One guy builds his motorcycle and another guy builds his motorcycle and then it was the ultimate test of performance. And it’s still thriving.

"American Flat Track is bigger than ever. Indian Motorcycles are bigger than ever. I think [Saturday] is going to be a treat for everybody,” said Cose.

Opening ceremonies begin at 2 p.m. and the main events starting at 4:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale at the track on Saturday and also online at ArizonaMile.com.

“It’s definitely a family-friendly atmosphere,” said Cose. “The fans can get up close and personal with us so if you want to come out and support the No. 49 Indian motorcycle, we’re excited to put on a show for the Phoenix area.”

