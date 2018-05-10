Tempe police release sketch of suspect in assault near ASU

Tempe police have released a sketch of a suspect wanted in an assault near Tempe's ASU campus.

The assault happened at around 2:10 a.m. on May 5.

Police say the victim, a 22-year-old woman, was walking alone near Mill Avenue and 12th Street when the man approached her from behind.

The suspect pushed the victim to the ground and assaulted her, according to police.

Officials say they believe the attack was sexually motivated are treating the incident as an attempted sexual assault.

A passerby intervened and the man took off to a nearby neighborhood, police said. He remains on the loose.

Police say the woman did not know the suspect.

He is described as a Hispanic man in his late 20s or early 30s, between 5-feet-7 inches and 5-feet-8 inches tall.

He has no facial hair, tattoos or jewelry, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Tempe police at (480) 350-8311.

