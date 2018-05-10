Mesa will vote on tax hike for police and fire

Mesa voters will decide if they want to raise taxes this fall to hire more police and fire.

City leaders estimate the quarter-cent sales tax increase will raise $25 million annually.

If passed, 60 percent of the revenue will go to police with the remaining 40 percent going to the fire department.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona politics]

Mayor John Giles says he plans to use the new money to hire 50 firefighters and 72 police officers over the next four or five years.

However, that would still leave the police department shorthanded.

In 2006, the department had 130 more officers than it does today, said Nate Gafvert, president of the Mesa Police Association.

Mesa has one of the lowest sales tax rates for any major city in Maricopa Country.

The quarter-cent increase brings the city's sales tax rate to full two pennies, which would still be lower than Phoenix and Glendale.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.