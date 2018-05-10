My first Grand Canyon hike

I’ve been to the Grand Canyon as a kid, but it was a pretty limited adventure with some quick views and pictures with my family.

As an adult, I’ve always wanted to go back and check out some of their famous hikes.

This weekend I plan on doing that and thought I would share some info on what I think will be a decent hike with some amazing views.

I’m going to take the South Kaibab Trail for my first hike.

It’s a good one because you can stop whenever you like and turn around if you are getting tired of hiking.

This trail is dirt and maintained. It can be pretty steep at times too, so get ready for a leg workout!

It starts east of the Grand Canyon Village and will take you all the way to the bottom of the canyon.

National Park staff caution against attempting to go down and back up (rim to river) in one day as it could be very dangerous or even deadly in the hotter months.

I plan to take South Kaibab to Skeleton Point. In all, it should be about an 8-mile hike both ways.

I like this trail because there are some great places to stop on the way like Ooh Aah Point and Cedar Ridge.

There are bathrooms at Cedar Ridge, but nothing after that on the way to Skeleton Point.

One of the great things about this trail is that you get a good view of the Colorado River at the bottom of the canyon.

Going down is easy, but heading back is another story.

If you do plan on embarking on any Grand Canyon hike, be sure to take plenty of breaks as many areas are uphill for several miles.

Also, as with any hiking in the hotter months, be sure to have a hat, sunscreen, sunglasses and several liters of water or more.

I’ll be sure to post some pics of the hike later on. You can find them on Facebook or my Instagram account.

