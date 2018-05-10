SC Senator says McCain will 'be with us for a while'

Republican Sen. John McCain is eating, in good humor and keeping tabs on world affairs from Arizona as he regains strength after recent complications in his battle with brain cancer.

That's according to South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, who spent several days this week with his longtime friend.

McCain's going to "be with us for a while to come," Graham told The Associated Press Thursday.

The 81-year-old senator was diagnosed in July with glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer.

He left Washington in December and underwent surgery last month for an infection.

Graham says they watched the film "The Man who Shot Liberty Valance" -- with McCain narrating along -- and talked about the future.

Graham says McCain is on the mend, stabilizing and "always looking for the next battle."

