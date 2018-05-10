Goodyear confirms its online payment processing system has been compromised

Officials in Goodyear say a cyber attack has affected the software in the city's payment processing system.

The city became aware of the situation early Monday.

Goodyear officials say customers who paid the city using a credit or debit card are urged to check their statements for fraudulent activity and immediately contact the card issuer with any concerns.

The vendor's investigation has shown the breach skimmed credit card information beginning last June 13, but no personally identifiable information was accessed.

Anyone who has used a debit or credit card with the Goodyear since that date is advised to work with their financial institutions and/or credit card issuer to determine the most appropriate course of action.

The credit/debit card payment system will remain shut down until a new server is installed.

