Mesa PD release suspect vehicle in deadly hit-and-run crash

This is the suspect's vehicle in a deadly hit-and-run crash, according to police. (Source: Mesa Police Department)

The Mesa Police Department released a picture of a suspect's vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in March.

It's a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Chevy Tahoe or Suburban.

Police said on March 12, Erin Ruecklies was in the road checking on another car following a minor accident on University Drive near Higley Road when the suspect hit her.

The driver didn't stop and was last seen near Brown Avenue and Higley Road.

There's a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.

If you can identify the vehicle, call 480-644-2211 or call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

