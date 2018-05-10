Schnepf Farms peach crop down roughly 50% this year

Owner Mark Schnepf said he lost about 40 to 50 percent of his crop this year because of the weather. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

It's peach picking season at Schnepf Farms in Queen Creek but this year's smaller crop forced the farm to shorten its annual Peach Festival.

Owner Mark Schnepf said he lost about 40 to 50 percent of his crop this year because of the weather.

"The long, hot, dry winter that we had just confused the trees," Schnepf said.

According to Schnepf, it's the worst peach crop the farm’s had in 12 years.

"I had some trees that started blooming in November. They aren't supposed to bloom until February," Schnepf said. "I had some trees that bloomed like three weeks later than normal. The trees have been a little confused with this dry, hot winter."

The crop conditions made the owners cut the Peach Festival to just one week instead of two. It runs three days starting on Friday, May 11th through Sunday, May 13.

"We have a light crop this year but what we have is really good. The flavor is good, the quality is good, so we are happy with what mother nature is giving us even though it's not as much as usual," Schnepf said.

Even though the farm lost about half of the peaches, Schnepf says they still have roughly 70,000 pounds of peaches for people to enjoy!

