PD: Mesa man arrested in kidnapping case

A Mesa man is facing charges of kidnapping, armed robbery, vehicle theft and trafficking in stolen property after allegedly kidnapping a man at knifepoint earlier this week.

Police say Kevin Juarez tried to walk away from officers when he spotted them in a Mesa neighborhood late Tuesday afternoon.

According to his court paperwork, investigators believe Juarez, 29, got into the victim’s pickup truck “and threatened to stab him if he didn’t do what he was told.”

“Kevin then took the victim’s cell phone and wallet and told him to drive to a bank to get money,” the arresting officer wrote in the probable cause statement.

[PDF: Kevin Juarez's court paperwork]

While the victim was inside, police say, Juarez got behind the wheel and left. Officers used a GPS device to locate the stolen truck in the area of Sixth Avenue and Stapley. They caught up with Juarez as he was walking away from a home.

“Prior to contact, police observed Juarez removing items from the vehicle and taking them into the residence,” reads the probable cause statement.

Investigators say Juarez had agreed to sell speakers from the victim’s vehicle.

While the victim said Juarez threated him, Juarez told police a slightly different story.

He said they “agreed” to drive to a store so he could put money on his Power Card and that when he mentioned “he needed to ‘go a few places,’” the victim said, “’Do what you gotta do.’”

While it’s not clear if Juarez and the victim were acquainted prior to the incident, police said Juarez told them “he has seen the victim in the past and referred to him [by] his first name.”

In Juarez’s court paperwork, police indicated their belief that Juarez might be “mentally disturbed.” There was no elaboration.

Police also said the knife the victim believed Juarez had was “simulated” in his pocket.

A judge set a secured appearance bond of $50,000. Juarez is due back in court for a status conference on May 16 followed by a preliminary hearing on May 18.

