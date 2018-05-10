Arizona man gets prison for DUI car crash that hurt 2 kids

An Arizona man has been sentenced to nearly three years in federal prison for driving under the influence of alcohol and causing a car accident that seriously injured two children.

Prosecutors say 30-year-old Daniel Sherman Lejero received a 33-month sentence Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Phoenix.

Lejero had previously pleaded guilty to two accounts of assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

Prosecutors say an intoxicated Lejero crashed a speeding vehicle on the Gila River Indian Community south of Phoenix in March 2015.

Two children who were passengers were ejected from the vehicle and suffered serious injuries.

At the time of the car accident, Lejero had two prior DUI convictions and was driving on a suspended license.

Authorities say Lejero is an enrolled member of the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation.

