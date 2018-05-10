As Seen on GMAZ: Thursday, May 10

As Seen on GMAZ: Thursday, May 10Posted: Updated:
D-backs Mother's Day
The D-backs will celebrate Mother's Day this Sunday with an evening game vs. Washington Nationals at 5:05 p.m. at Chase Field. The first 10,000 moms will receive a D-backs Mother's Day Tote Bag, courtesy of bubbly Sparkling Water. Moms are also invited to run the bases after the game, along with kids 15 and younger. The Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation will donate $1 to Phoenix Children's Hospital for every mom and kid that crosses home plate.
D-backs players and on-field personnel will wear pink-themed items, including special caps and socks, and will use Mother's Day themed baseballs and bases for the game. Game-used baseballs and bases will be available for purchase at D-backs Authentics beginning May 14 to benefit the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation.
Fans can also enjoy food items exclusive to Mother's Day and will only be available on Sunday inside Chase Field:
- Surf & Turf Burger - 1/3 lb. burger on toasted brioche with lettuce, tomato, bacon, pub battered shrimp and hollandaise cheese sauce will be available at the section 118 Red Hot Grill
- Assorted Chocolate & Caramel Dipped Apples - Choose from white chocolate-drizzled caramel apples, milk chocolate dipped apples or caramel apples with chocolate and heart candy â€¦ will be available at Sweet Treat portables
- Whoopie Pie Yogurt Helmet - Mini D-backs helmet filled with vanilla frozen yogurt, chocolate and red velvet whoopie pies, raspberry sauce and fresh berries will be available at Sweet Treat portables at sections 106 and 309
- Raspberry Basil Spritzer- Sparkling dry rosé with basil and fresh raspberries â€¦ will be available at all full bar locations
For more information, visit: www.dbacks.com
Chase Field
401 East Jefferson St., Phoenix, AZ 85004
New Better Homes & Garden plant line
Looking for the perfect Mother's Day gift? Delight her with the gift that grows plants from Better Homes & Gardens, available exclusively at Walmart. Giving her, these tried and true blooms now will give the flowers a chance to bloom throughout the summer.
Hero Products, Key Benefits and Care
Better Homes & Gardens Geraniums
- Classic beauty
- Feature: Great in containers. Multiple uses in hanging baskets and gardens
- Light: Sun
- Soil: Well-drained
- Height: 1 to 3 ft
- Care: Cut spent flowers
Better Homes & Gardens Gerbera Daisies
- Nothing says cheerful like the bright blooms of the gerbera daisy
- Feature: Long-lasting flowers
- Light: Sun
- Soil: Slightly acidic
- Height: 8 to 12 in
- Care: Remove dropping blooms
Better Homes & Gardens Hostas- Not available in Las Vegas and Phoenix
- Choosing a perennial means it can be in bloom on Mother's Day for years to come
- Feature: Fragrant
- Light: Part Sun, Shade, Sun
- Soil: Well-drained
- Height: 6 in to 3 ft
- Care: Do not leave too dry
Better Homes & Gardens 3-in-1 Combinations
- Take the guesswork out of choosing beautiful combinations
- Feature: Plants are selected to go well together
- Note: Combinations vary by store. Tags say "Kwik Kombos"
Secondary Products
Better Homes & Gardens Containers
Better Homes & Gardens Outdoor Furniture
- Hawthorne Park 4-Piece Conversation Set
-OR-
- Mix and Match one table and two chairs from these options:
- Tables: Camrose Farmhouse Subway Tile Table; Camrose Farmhouse Mosaic Tile Table
- Chairs: Parisian Bistro Chair; Amberly Modern Teal Chair; Camrose Farmhouse Industrial Café Chair
Head to your local Walmart to find exclusive Better Homes & Gardens products and get the perfect gift for your mom!
For more information: https://www.walmart.com/browse/patio-garden/5428/?facet=brand:Better%20Homes%20and%20Gardens
Stamp Out Hunger
On Saturday, May 12th, over 230,000 letter carriers nationwide, including over 5,000 here in the Valley will be picking up canned food donations on their regular mail routes during the 26th Annual National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) "Stamp out Hunger" Food Drive.
Items most needed by the food banks include canned fruit and vegetables, soups and meals in a can, pasta, peanut butter, tuna, rice and cereal.
For more information on this event, visit www.helpstampouthunger.com.
Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, March of Dimes
MRG Marketing & Management, Inc., Southwest franchise partner of Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, will continue its semi-annual dollar donation drive, partnering with March of Dimes Arizona Chapter.
Now through Mother's Day (Sunday, May 13), Raising Cane's invites Caniacs to join in support of the charitable organization. Community members can enjoy their favorite chicken finger meals and donate a dollar at the register to help support moms and babies in our community.
Donations will fund March of Dimes community programs such as the March of Dimes Neonatal Intensive Support program that will impact local babies.
Donate now through Sunday at any Arizona Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers Restaurant
For locations, visit: www.Raisingcanes.com
For more information on the March of Dimes visit: www.Marchofdimes.org or www.nacersano.org
Schnepf Farms' Peach Festival
Due to the loss of 40% of peach crop because of the weather, the annual Peach Festival will run only for one weekend instead of two.
May 11th, 12th and 13th 7:30AM 4PM
For more information: https://www.schnepffarms.com/peach-festival/?v=7516fd43adaa
Schnepf Farms
24610 S Rittenhouse Rd, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Phone: (480) 987-3100
Tara at the Movies: Life of the Party
For more information on the movie "Life of the Party," visit: http://www.lifeoftheparty-movie.com/
For more information on Tara reviews and interviews visit: http://www.harkinstheatres.com/behindTheScreens.aspx
National Shrimp Day: delicious shrimp recipe
Shrimp Sauté
1) In a hot sauté pan, sear shrimp in a small amount of olive oil, transfer to a sizzle platter, place cheesy bread on a sizzle platter and place on the bottom rack of the oven
2) add white wine garlic sauce to the sauté pan and bring to a boil.
3) Add tabasco butter and tomatoes and shake pan to emulsify.
4) Add cooked shrimp back to the pan
5) Season to taste with kosher salt and white pepper.
6) In a large pasta bowl, place cheesy bread at 11, 12 and 1 o'clock.
7) Arrange shrimp across the mid- point of the bowl.
8) Using rubber spatula, pour sauce over shrimp and bottom third of bread.
9) Garnish with chives.
Bread, French Baugette 0.15 Each
Butter, Unsalted 1.38 Ounce
Cheese, Provolone 0.9 Ounce
Cheese, Swiss 0.9 Ounce
Garlic, Cloves 0.01 Ounce
Herbs, Basil 0.02 Ounce
Herbs, Chives 0.04 Ounce
Herbs, Rosemary 0 Ounce
Herbs, Thyme 0.01 Ounce
Oil, Blended 0 Gallon (Us)
Oil, Extra Virgin 0.5 Ounce, Fluid(Us)
Parsley 0.02 Ounce
Salt, Kosher 0.17 Teaspoon
Shallots, Peeled 0.02 Ounce
Shrimp, 8/12 4 Each
Spice, White Pepper 0.03 Teaspoon
Tabasco, Large 0.19 Ounce, Fluid(Us)
Tomato, Grape 0.01 Case
Water 0.01 Cup
White Wine Garlic Sauce 4 Ounce
For more information: www.ocean-prime.com and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/oceanprimephoenix/
Ocean Prime
5455 E. High St., Ste. 115
Phoenix, AZ 85054
480-347-1313