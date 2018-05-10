As Seen on GMAZ: Thursday, May 10

D-backs Mother's Day

The D-backs will celebrate Mother's Day this Sunday with an evening game vs. Washington Nationals at 5:05 p.m. at Chase Field. The first 10,000 moms will receive a D-backs Mother's Day Tote Bag, courtesy of bubbly Sparkling Water. Moms are also invited to run the bases after the game, along with kids 15 and younger. The Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation will donate $1 to Phoenix Children's Hospital for every mom and kid that crosses home plate.

D-backs players and on-field personnel will wear pink-themed items, including special caps and socks, and will use Mother's Day themed baseballs and bases for the game. Game-used baseballs and bases will be available for purchase at D-backs Authentics beginning May 14 to benefit the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation.

Fans can also enjoy food items exclusive to Mother's Day and will only be available on Sunday inside Chase Field:

Surf & Turf Burger - 1/3 lb. burger on toasted brioche with lettuce, tomato, bacon, pub battered shrimp and hollandaise cheese sauce will be available at the section 118 Red Hot Grill

Assorted Chocolate & Caramel Dipped Apples - Choose from white chocolate-drizzled caramel apples, milk chocolate dipped apples or caramel apples with chocolate and heart candy â€¦ will be available at Sweet Treat portables

Whoopie Pie Yogurt Helmet - Mini D-backs helmet filled with vanilla frozen yogurt, chocolate and red velvet whoopie pies, raspberry sauce and fresh berries will be available at Sweet Treat portables at sections 106 and 309

Raspberry Basil Spritzer- Sparkling dry rosé with basil and fresh raspberries â€¦ will be available at all full bar locations

For more information, visit: www.dbacks.com

Chase Field

401 East Jefferson St., Phoenix, AZ 85004

New Better Homes & Garden plant line

Looking for the perfect Mother's Day gift? Delight her with the gift that grows plants from Better Homes & Gardens, available exclusively at Walmart. Giving her, these tried and true blooms now will give the flowers a chance to bloom throughout the summer.

Hero Products, Key Benefits and Care

Better Homes & Gardens Geraniums

Classic beauty

Feature: Great in containers. Multiple uses in hanging baskets and gardens

Light: Sun

Soil: Well-drained

Height: 1 to 3 ft

Care: Cut spent flowers

Better Homes & Gardens Gerbera Daisies

Nothing says cheerful like the bright blooms of the gerbera daisy

Feature: Long-lasting flowers

Light: Sun

Soil: Slightly acidic

Height: 8 to 12 in

Care: Remove dropping blooms

Better Homes & Gardens Hostas- Not available in Las Vegas and Phoenix

Choosing a perennial means it can be in bloom on Mother's Day for years to come

Feature: Fragrant

Light: Part Sun, Shade, Sun

Soil: Well-drained

Height: 6 in to 3 ft

Care: Do not leave too dry

Better Homes & Gardens 3-in-1 Combinations

Take the guesswork out of choosing beautiful combinations

Feature: Plants are selected to go well together

Note: Combinations vary by store. Tags say "Kwik Kombos"

Secondary Products

Better Homes & Gardens Containers

Better Homes & Gardens Outdoor Furniture

Hawthorne Park 4-Piece Conversation Set

-OR-

Mix and Match one table and two chairs from these options:

Tables: Camrose Farmhouse Subway Tile Table; Camrose Farmhouse Mosaic Tile Table

Chairs: Parisian Bistro Chair; Amberly Modern Teal Chair; Camrose Farmhouse Industrial Café Chair

Head to your local Walmart to find exclusive Better Homes & Gardens products and get the perfect gift for your mom!

For more information: https://www.walmart.com/browse/patio-garden/5428/?facet=brand:Better%20Homes%20and%20Gardens

Stamp Out Hunger

On Saturday, May 12th, over 230,000 letter carriers nationwide, including over 5,000 here in the Valley will be picking up canned food donations on their regular mail routes during the 26th Annual National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) "Stamp out Hunger" Food Drive.

Items most needed by the food banks include canned fruit and vegetables, soups and meals in a can, pasta, peanut butter, tuna, rice and cereal.

For more information on this event, visit www.helpstampouthunger.com.

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, March of Dimes

MRG Marketing & Management, Inc., Southwest franchise partner of Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, will continue its semi-annual dollar donation drive, partnering with March of Dimes Arizona Chapter.

Now through Mother's Day (Sunday, May 13), Raising Cane's invites Caniacs to join in support of the charitable organization. Community members can enjoy their favorite chicken finger meals and donate a dollar at the register to help support moms and babies in our community.

Donations will fund March of Dimes community programs such as the March of Dimes Neonatal Intensive Support program that will impact local babies.

Donate now through Sunday at any Arizona Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers Restaurant

For locations, visit: www.Raisingcanes.com

For more information on the March of Dimes visit: www.Marchofdimes.org or www.nacersano.org

Schnepf Farms' Peach Festival

Due to the loss of 40% of peach crop because of the weather, the annual Peach Festival will run only for one weekend instead of two.

May 11th, 12th and 13th 7:30AM 4PM

For more information: https://www.schnepffarms.com/peach-festival/?v=7516fd43adaa



Schnepf Farms

24610 S Rittenhouse Rd, Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Phone: (480) 987-3100

National Shrimp Day: delicious shrimp recipe

Shrimp Sauté

1) In a hot sauté pan, sear shrimp in a small amount of olive oil, transfer to a sizzle platter, place cheesy bread on a sizzle platter and place on the bottom rack of the oven

2) add white wine garlic sauce to the sauté pan and bring to a boil.

3) Add tabasco butter and tomatoes and shake pan to emulsify.

4) Add cooked shrimp back to the pan

5) Season to taste with kosher salt and white pepper.

6) In a large pasta bowl, place cheesy bread at 11, 12 and 1 o'clock.

7) Arrange shrimp across the mid- point of the bowl.

8) Using rubber spatula, pour sauce over shrimp and bottom third of bread.

9) Garnish with chives.

Bread, French Baugette 0.15 Each

Butter, Unsalted 1.38 Ounce

Cheese, Provolone 0.9 Ounce

Cheese, Swiss 0.9 Ounce

Garlic, Cloves 0.01 Ounce

Herbs, Basil 0.02 Ounce

Herbs, Chives 0.04 Ounce

Herbs, Rosemary 0 Ounce

Herbs, Thyme 0.01 Ounce

Oil, Blended 0 Gallon (Us)

Oil, Extra Virgin 0.5 Ounce, Fluid(Us)

Parsley 0.02 Ounce

Salt, Kosher 0.17 Teaspoon

Shallots, Peeled 0.02 Ounce

Shrimp, 8/12 4 Each

Spice, White Pepper 0.03 Teaspoon

Tabasco, Large 0.19 Ounce, Fluid(Us)

Tomato, Grape 0.01 Case

Water 0.01 Cup

White Wine Garlic Sauce 4 Ounce

For more information: www.ocean-prime.com and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/oceanprimephoenix/

Ocean Prime

5455 E. High St., Ste. 115

Phoenix, AZ 85054

480-347-1313

