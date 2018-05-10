Scottsdale PD: Man stabs robbery suspect in self-defense

Charles Lovin, 41, arrested after being stabbed while trying to rob a man. (Source: Scottsdale Police Department)

Scottsdale police say a man who was stabbed earlier this week was attempting to rob a victim.

According to Sgt. Ben Hoster, the victim acted in self-defense when he stabbed a man Tuesday morning near Scottsdale Road and Third Avenue.

Hoster said the altercation began in the bathroom at the Third Avenue parking garage when the suspect, identified as 41-year-old Charles Lovin, stole the victim's property and the two began to fight along Scottsdale Road.

Lovin dropped the stolen items in the median of the road and the victim tried to grab the items, Lovin then assaulted the victim again. That's when Hoster said the victim produced a knife and stabbed Lovin in self-defense.

Lovin then chased the victim to Indian School Road where Scottsdale PD detained both men. Lovin was taken to a local hospital for treatment and has been arrested for attempted robbery, assault and disorderly conduct.

Hoster said the victim was found to be justified in using the knife in self-defense.

