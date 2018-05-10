National Shrimp Day shrimp saute recipe from Ocean Prime Phoenix

Ocean Prime is a modern American restaurant and lounge from renowned restaurateur Cameron Mitchell.

Ocean Prime Phoenix was named "Best Seafood" by Arizona Foothills magazine, AZ Business magazine and North Valley magazine.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Good Morning Arizona recipes]

Executive Sous Chef Josh Pickard of Ocean Prime gives us tips on cleaning and cooking shrimp and a delicious shrimp saute recipe in honor of National Shrimp Day.

Ocean Prime is located on High Street off exit 32 and the 101 and across the street from the J.W. Marriott Resort in Phoenix.

[MAP: Ocean Prime Phoenix]

Shrimp Saute

Ingredients:

Bread, French Baugette 0.15 each

Butter, Unsalted 1.38 ounce

Cheese, Provolone 0.9 ounce

Cheese, Swiss 0.9 ounce

Garlic, Cloves 0.01 ounce

Herbs, Basil 0.02 ounce

Herbs, Chives 0.04 ounce

Herbs, Rosemary 0 ounce

Herbs, Thyme 0.01 ounce

Oil, Extra Virgin 0.5 ounce, fluid

Parsley 0.02 ounce

Salt, Kosher 0.17 teaspoon

Shallots, Peeled 0.02 ounce

Shrimp, 8/12 4 each

Spice, White Pepper 0.03 teaspoon

Tabasco, Large 0.19 ounce, fluid

Tomato, Grape 0.01 case

Water 0.01 cup

White Wine Garlic Sauce 4 ounce

Directions:

In a hot sauté pan, sear shrimp in a small amount of olive oil, transfer to a sizzle platter, place cheesy bread on a sizzle platter and place on the bottom rack of the oven Add white wine garlic sauce to the sauté pan and bring to a boil. Add tabasco butter and tomatoes and shake pan to emulsify. Add cooked shrimp back to the pan Season to taste with kosher salt and white pepper. In a large pasta bowl, place cheesy bread at 11, 12 and 1 o'clock. Arrange shrimp across the mid- point of the bowl. Using rubber spatula, pour sauce over shrimp and bottom third of bread. Garnish with chives.

Ocean Prime is located at 5455 E. High Street, Suite 115 in Phoenix. More information can be found at their website, Instagram or Facebook pages.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.