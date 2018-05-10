Raising Cane’s hosts fundraiser to help Arizona moms and babies

All you have to do is enjoy your favorite chicken finger meals and donate a dollar at the register to help support moms and babies in Arizona. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Attention all “Caniacs”! Raising Cane’s is hosting their semi-annual dollar donation drive to help support local Arizona families.

Partnered with March of Dimes Arizona, the donation drive kicked off on April 30 and will continue until Mother’s Day.

[SPECIAL SECTION: GMAZ]

Over the course of the two weeks, Raising Cane’s invites “Caniacs” to join in support of the charitable organization.

All you have to do is enjoy your favorite chicken finger meals and donate a dollar at the register to help support moms and babies in Arizona.

The donations will help fund programs such as the March of Dimes Neonatal Intensive Care Family Support program that impacts local babies.

For more information on Raising Cane’s and March of Dimes, visit raisingcanes.com and marchofdimes.org.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.