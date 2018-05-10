Schnepf Farms' annual Peach Festival in Queen Creek

Schnepf Farms is celebrating 50 years of growing peaches with their annual Peach Festival this weekend.

The festival kicks off Friday, May 11 until Sunday, May 13. Each day the festival starts at 7:30 a.m. with a peach pancake breakfast and is open until 4 p.m.

Admission is $5 and children 12 and under get in for free.

Admission includes six tickets that can be used to sample everything from peach salsa, peach preserve, peach syrup and more. Additional sample tickets are just a $1 each.

Attendees can either walk to the orchards to pick peaches or take the hayride included with admission. Picked peaches are $2.30 per pound.

The peachy pancake breakfast is $10 and includes a 9" peach pancake, two sausages, fresh peaches, whipped cream and your choice of coffee, milk or juice. A gluten free option is available for $2 extra.

No frozen peaches are used! All the peaches used are picked directly from the trees at Schnepf Farms and hand cut.

Be prepared for the heat with sunscreen and plenty of bottled water.

Peach pies and peachy cinnamon rolls can be purchased at the farm or ordered in advance with a filled out and returned form. Orders must be placed 48 hours in advance and can be picked up at the pie booth near the entrance.

For more information on this peachy weekend, go to Schnepf Farms' website.

The Peach Festival is upon us! This truly is a Schnepf family affair!

The event is THIS Friday - Sunday (May 11-13) from 7:30am to 4:00pm. U-Pick peaches are $2.30 per pound. $5 admission, 12 and under are free There will be NO U-Pick peaches on Thursday, May 10. pic.twitter.com/tYawMjZYsi — Schnepf Farms (@Schnepf_Farms) May 9, 2018

