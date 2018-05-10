DPS helicopter damaged by bird strike back in service

An Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter based in northwestern Arizona is back in service after being grounded for repairs to damage from a bird strike that occurred during an early morning flight. (Source: Arizona Department of Public Safety)

The DPS says the helicopter was returning to its base in Kingman early on April 29 after a search mission when a bird broke through the aircraft’s left front chin bubble.

According to DPS, Trooper-Paramedic Daniel Townsend described the impact as a serious of loud thuds accompanied by a sudden rush of air, debris, bird blood and other bird remains into the cockpit.

Townsend and pilot John Haverly weren’t injured and Haverly landed the helicopter safely near Williams.

DPS spokesman Quentin Mehr says FAA-certified DPS aircraft technicians repaired the aircraft and it returned to service Monday.

