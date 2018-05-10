Surprise PD: Attempted robbery leads to shootout between homeowner & suspects

Two suspects are in custody and the other is recovery from a gunshot wound at a hospital. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

An attempted robbery ended with a shootout between the homeowner and three suspects late Wednesday night, Surprise police said.

Three suspects broke into a house near Reems Road and Paradise Lane just after 9:45 p.m.

The suspects, two later identified as 21-year-old Alex Carter and 24-year-old James Davis V, had targeted that home because they believed drugs and money were inside the home, police said.

When they broke in, a shootout occurred between the homeowner and one of the suspects who has yet to be identified.

The homeowner was struck by at least one round, police said. He was conscious and able to speak with officers prior to being transported to a local hospital.

He told police that he did not know the suspects and believed that he struck at least one of the suspects in the gunfight.

He is expected to make a full recovery.

Investigators later discovered that a man with a gunshot wound had been brought into a local emergency room by two other individuals, police said. The three subjects matched the description provided by the victim.

Officers went to the hospital and took two of the suspects into custody, the third remained at the hospital for treatment.

All three suspects were confirmed by investigators to have perpetrated the robbery.

Their charges are not yet known.

