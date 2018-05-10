D-backs to celebrate Mother's Day with unique festivities and food

The Arizona Diamondbacks will be celebrating Mother's Day this Sunday with an evening game vs. the Washington Nationals at Chase Field. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Take your mother out to the ballgame! The Arizona Diamondbacks will be celebrating Mother's Day this Sunday with an evening game vs. the Washington Nationals at Chase Field.

There are plenty of festivities and food options in store for the special day.

[SPECIAL SECTION: GMAZ]

The first 10,000 moms will receive a D-backs Mother's Day tote bag, courtesy of bubbly Sparkling Water.

Mothers will also be invited to run the bases after the game, along with kids 15 and younger. For every mom and kid that crosses home plate, The Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation will donate $1 to Phoenix Children's Hosptial.

[RELATED: County board approves deal for Diamondbacks to leave Chase]

For the game, D-backs players and on-field personnel will wear pink-themed items, including special caps and socks, and will use Mother's Day themed baseballs and bases. Game-used baseballs and bases will be available for purchase at D-backs Authentics beginning May 14 to benefit the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation.

During a pregame ceremony, the D-backs will honor breast cancer survivor and honorary bat girl Mary McGonegle as part of a contest that MLB held that recognizes baseball fans who have been affected by breast cancer. McGonegle is a mother of two and was selected as the D-backs bat girl based on her commitment to the battle and demonstration of substantial local community impact.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona Diamondbacks]

Fans will also be able to enjoy food items exclusive to Mother's Day and will only be available on Sunday inside Chase Field:

Surf & Turf Burger - 1/3 pound burger on toasted brioche with lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, pub-battered shrimp and hollandaise cheese sauce. It is available at section 118 at Red Hot Grill.

Assorted Chocolate & Caramel Dipped Apples - Choose from white chocolate-drizzled caramel apples, milk chocolate dipped apples or caramel apples with chocolate or heart candy. They will be available at Sweet Treat portables.

Whoopie Pie Yogurt Helmet - Mini D-backs helmet filled with vanilla frozen yogurt, chocolate and red velvet whoopie pies, raspberry sauce and fresh berries. It will be available at Sweet Treat portables at sections 106 and 309.

Raspberry Basil Spritzer - Sparkling dry rose with basil and fresh raspberries. It will be available at all full bar locations.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.