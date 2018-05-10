Town hall on teen suicide held in Mesa

On Wednesday, a town hall was held in the Mesa to talk about teen suicide.

They call it "Take Action, Save Lives."

The program includes an overview of the rise of teen suicides in the East Valley.

Students, parents and experts gathered in an open forum setting to give personal stories and discuss possible solutions to help teens struggling with suicidal thoughts.

"If you don't need help, be the help somebody else can get and go out of your way to make somebody's day. And hopefully they'll do the same and that's changing the world pretty much," said Blake Harrison.

For more information about upcoming events, visit www.arizonatalks.org/events.

