Spotted in Phoenix: Gluten free home for sale?

There are all kinds of products you can buy that are gluten free. But a home?

One home for sale in west Phoenix is boasting the trendy quality.

Can it be real?

With home prices on the rise here in the Valley, realtors are 'kneading' to come up with unique ways to make sure their homes are the ones that make some dough.

"That's the whole idea, is to make it memorable," said realtor Mike D'Elena.

D'Elena went against the (whole) grain when he began rolling out spoofy 'gluten free' signs on a couple of his clients' homes earlier this year.

He thinks it's the best idea since sliced, well you get it.

"We created these to be funny and to draw attention," said D'Elena.

The marketing campaign capitalizes on the gluten free craze, though D'Elene knows Celiac disease can be a serious health issue for some people.

"Obviously we're not here to offend anybody. And for us this is just something we're just trying to do to draw attention and do what's best for our clients," said D'Elena.

D'Elena has other creative signs too. When he sold his own personal home he promised a free pizza with purchase.

"And we actually had the buyer write in a free pizza from LGO into the contract," said D'Elena.

The signs seem to be working. D'elena put the west Phoenix home on the market Tuesday and already has six offers.

"Buying can sometimes be the most stressful thing you do in your entire life so why not have some fun with it," he said.

