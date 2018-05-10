City of Phoenix offering free self-defense class for people in wheelchairs

Some of Arizona's most vulnerable now feel empowered after learning to protect and defend themselves.

The City of Phoenix is offering a free self-defense class, especially for wheelchair users. Instructors show you how to use your chair against an attacker, and how everyday items like markers could save your life.

"A lot of times people have fear, it's because of not knowing what kind of things they can do to protect themselves. When you don't have fear, you typically will know how to handle situations," said self-defense instructor Jui Chui.

To register for the class on May 12, or any additional course dates, visit www.phoenix.gov/defense.

