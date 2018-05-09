FD: Toddler dies after being pulled from Avondale pool

A 2-year-old boy has died just a week after being pulled from a pool in Avondale, according to the Avondale Police Department.

It happened Wednesday night near 107th Avenue and Van Buren Street.

Firefighters said the boy wasn't breathing when he was found. A family member started CPR until fire crews arrived at the house.

He was taken to Banner Estrella Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

The boy didn't live at the home. He was visiting a relative, firefighters said.

There was no fence around the pool.

Avondale police say that the investigation is ongoing.

Police are looking at how this occurred and if any criminal charges will be submitted.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.