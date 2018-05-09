Suspects identified in deadly shooting involving ICE agents in Mesa

Giovanny Leon was shot and later died at the hospital. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

During the drug deal, police said Leon tried to rob the undercover federal agents. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Mesa Police Department released the names of the two suspects involved in a deadly shooting that federal agents were a part of.

According to police, Carlos Casillas-Mendoza, 18, and Giovanny Leon, 23, arrived at the Food City parking lot near Alma School and Eighth Avenue on Tuesday afternoon for a drug deal with undercover special agents with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

However, the pair's plan was to rob the undercover agents, as they didn't have any drugs with them, according to court documents.

During the transaction, Leon pulled out a gun and pointed it at an agent to try to rob him, police said. That's when an agent pulled out his gun and shot the suspect. Other agents arrived and shot Leon as well, police said.

Leon died at the hospital.

Casillas-Mendoza was arrested inside the vehicle. He had a BB gun. Police said he confessed to being a part of the attempted robbery.

He was booked on one count of first-degree murder, one count of armed robbery and one count of aggravated robbery.

Police said both suspects were U.S. citizens.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

