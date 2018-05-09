Phoenix police search for man they said shot & killed a teen

Phoenix police looking for a man who they said shot and killed a teen in Phoenix.

Carlos Pacheco, 27, was involved in the shooting near 67th Avenue and Van Buren Street around 11:30 a.m. on April 23, according to police. When officers got to the scene, they found abandoned property including several stolen cars.

The 18-year-old shooting victim named Joe Acosta was found at a west Valley hospital, where he died, police said.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

Pacheco is described as being 5-foot-9-inches tall, 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix police.

