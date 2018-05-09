Ex-Quartzsite police evidence tech accused of stealing $20K

Authorities say a former Quartzsite police evidence technician has been indicted for allegedly stealing money she was responsible for safeguarding as evidence.

The Arizona Attorney General's Office says 46-year-old Christy Conley also is accused of lighting a fire inside of the evidence room in an attempt to cover her tracks.

Conley allegedly stole about $20,000 from the Quartzsite Police Department's evidence safe including $13,000 that belonged to a deceased man's estate.

Prosecutors say the remaining $7,000 was evidence impounded in drug trafficking cases.

The AG's Office says Conley was arrested in Wisconsin on a state grand jury warrant.

She will be extradited to Arizona to face charges of theft, fraudulent schemes and artifices, and tampering with evidence plus a misdemeanor reckless-burning charge related to the fire.

