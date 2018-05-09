Woman stuck in car after trying to help owl near Tucson

Arizona wildlife officials say a woman narrowly avoided injury after trying to rescue a hurt owl.

Arizona Game and Fish Department Tucson spokesman Mark Hart says the incident happened Monday night when the woman accidentally struck the owl with her car.

The woman then turned back to recover the owl, which appeared stunned or unconscious.

She put the bird in her car but it then became aggressive, latching one talon onto the steering wheel and the other onto the woman's sleeve.

Hart says the woman got on the phone with a Game and Fish dispatcher and tried different tactics for 20 minutes before splashing water at the owl got it to leave.

Hart says it's a good reminder that it's dangerous to approach even injured wildlife. Instead, call wildlife officials.

Don't risk getting hurt aiding injured wildlife. This owl, dazed when a motorist got it off Oracle Road last night, revived inside her car. It then latched onto her sleeve and steering wheel for some time. Unhurt, she finally coaxed it out. Get help by calling us at 623-236-7201 pic.twitter.com/aRYdamhZVC — AZ Game & Fish Dept (@azgfdTucson) May 8, 2018

