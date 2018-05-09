Phoenix to host qualifier for global soccer tournament Saturday

Games will be held at Phoenix Rising Soccer FC Complex on Saturday at 9 a.m. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Phoenix will have a role in one of the biggest soccer tournaments in the world Saturday at Phoenix Rising Soccer FC Complex.

The “Neymar Jr. 5” begins play with a qualifier here in the Valley.

The “Neymar Jr. 5” is a global event featuring teams from 62 countries. The 2018 event is expected to attract 118,246 players and 31,819 teams. Founded by Brazilian soccer star Neymar Jr., the tournament’s genesis was playing the game in a style that pays homage to Neymar – quick play-making, fast paced and high scoring.

The game is 5-on-5, on a soccer field eight percent the size of a normal pitch. The goals are small, the game lasts no more than 10 minutes and there are no goalies.

To make the game’s even more fascinating, once a team scores a goal, the opposition loses a player. As the Neymar Jr. 5’s website proclaims, “You need to outplay them all!”

This year’s tournament is open to teams of five to seven players aged 18 to 25. In each team, two players over 25 are allowed in the squad as well. In 2018, there will also be women’s competition in addition to the mixed tournament.

Phoenix is one of three U.S. Cities hosting qualifiers along with San Diego, CA and Fresno, CA. Teams that advance to the regional qualifiers will head to Miami with the World Final being held in Brazil in July. Any team that reaches Brazil has a chance to compete against Neymar himself.

Games will be held at Phoenix Rising Soccer FC Complex on Saturday at 9 a.m.

