Dover Sole, Lobster Escargot & Goat Cheese Au Gratin

Recipes courtesy of Chef Paul Millist of Lincoln, a JW Steakhouse

Dover Sole

1 cleaned Dover Sole

1 oz Butter

1 Charred Lemon

2 oz Brown Butter Caper Sauce

Sprigs of Fresh Parsley

Flour to Dredge

Prep:

Season Dover Sole with salt and pepper then dredge in flour. Sear both sides in a pan and finish with butter. Brown two ounces of butter in a pan and add capers to taste. Break down the Dover Sole and place on a plate, putting sauce around and over fish. Garnish with parsley and lemon.

Lobster Escargot

7 - .5 oz Lobster Pieces

2 oz Scampi Butter

1/2 piece Noble Bread Toast

Prep:

Fill the escargot mold with lobster pieces and top with butter. Place in the oven and cook for 5 minutes or until the butter is bubbling. Top with a 1/2 piece of Noble Bread toast or any good, crusty bread of preference.

Goat Cheese Au Gratin

6 0z Russet Potato finely sliced

1 Tblsp butter

1 Tblsp flour

salt and pepper to taste

1.5 oz Goat Cheese

1 oz Parmesan Cheese shredded

Pinch chives

Prep:

Slice potato and put in a small oven safe skillet and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Using the butter and flour, make a roux and pour over the sliced potatoes. Bake at 350 for 35 min. Pull out of the oven and top with goat cheese and parmesan and finish it in the oven until melted. Garnish with chives and serve.