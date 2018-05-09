Suspect in deadly shooting wounded by police in confrontation

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that put a suspect in the hospital after he allegedly shot and killed somebody.

It happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at a Circle K at 19th Avenue and Grant Street in Phoenix.

No officers were hurt in the shooting.

Police say they initially responded to a call about a fight at the Circle K.

"Once the officers arrived, the suspect was inside the store and it was later found that there was actually a victim inside the store that had been shot," Sgt. Mercedes Fortune of the Phoenix Police Department explained. "We also knew that there was a second victim that was hiding inside the store."

That woman was not hurt.

Police went in and confronted the suspected. That confrontation ended in gunfire. The 52-year-old wounded suspect, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital. Fortune said his injuries are not life-threatening.

The person the suspect allegedly shot was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified as 24-year-old Efran Hernandez.

Fortune said officers on the scene were able to look at the store's surveillance video in real-time. That's how they knew there was a man down inside and that they needed to move quickly.

"We are trying to save someone's life and, obviously, prevent any other injuries ...," Fortune said.

At this point, it's not clear what precipitated the initial fight to which the officers were responding. Investigators do not know if the suspect and the man he is accused of killing knew each other.

No officers were injured in the incident.

Four police officers were involved in the shooting, ranging from 14 years to 19 years on the job.

This is the 34th officer-involved shooting in the Phoenix-metro area this year and the fourth this month.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Officer-involved shootings is 2018]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.