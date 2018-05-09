Wednesday, May 9, 2018

Chef Millist-Bourbon shrimp, double smoked bacon, Cedar river farms bone in ribeye and Char grilled lady finger bananas

For more information, visit www.LincolnRestaurantPV.com or call 480-905-7979 to make reservations at Lincoln

Dillards

For more, visit www.Dillards.com

Half Price Books

Half Price Books is located in Phoenix at 2102 E Camelback Rd. For more information, visit www.hbp.com or call 602-954-4653.

Fresh Start Aesthetics

For more information, visit www.freshstartaesthetics.com or call 602-717-0226.

Precision Air & Heating

More information on Precision Air & Heating can be found by visiting precisionairandheating.com or by calling 602- FIX MY AC.

Intellifilm

Call 480-320-FILM (3456) or visit www.IntellifilmAZ.com to learn more.

Alicia’s Deals- Mother’s Day Deals

See all of Alicia’s Deals at www.dealsinaz.com or check out facebook.com/aliciasdeals and Twitter @aliciasdeals.

Revitalize Weight loss

For More Information, call 480-435-3557 or visit http://fatlossphoenix.com/

Mane Attraction

For more information; Call (602) 956-2996 or visit www.maneattractionsalon.com for more information on Mane Attraction Salon.



Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.

