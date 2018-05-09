3OYS updates: Angst over 6-year-old dismissed ticket and latest on 2 fake contractors

Chad Corson says he'll do his best to avoid driving through El Mirage and he recommends you do the same thing.

His complaint has to do with a photo radar ticket that was dismissed six years ago and today, that speeding ticket is still giving him problems.

“This is a photo radar case that was dismissed in 2012. That was six years ago and it’s coming back to haunt me now,” Corson told 3 On Your Side.

Although the photo radar ticket was thrown out of court because Corson wasn't the one driving at the time, El Mirage waited six full years to hit Corson with a $144 fee for a process server who served him at the time.

Even after 3 On Your Side asked El Mirage to dismiss the fee because the ticket was dismissed, the city balked and demanded to be paid because they wanted their money

Well, here's the update. Corson tells 3 On Your Side he hasn't paid the $144 fee and is so aggravated with the City of El Mirage that he's waiting until the last minute before he hands over a nickel to them.

3 On Your Side also has an update on Todd Carmack. He wanted to remodel his Glendale home and handed over $30,000 to a guy named Kendall Mitchell Cole, who also goes by Mitch Cole.

He claimed to run a company called Modern Renovations and after starting a small amount of work at Carmack’s home, Mitch Cole disappeared with all that money.

“I can't even describe on a daily basis how frustrating it was to look at a project I'm shelling out $30.000 for and getting no satisfaction,” Carmack told us.

3 On Your Side got involved and we discovered Mitch Cole was arrested by U.S. Marshals for coming to Arizona from California, which violated his parole.

During our investigation, a third party involved with Modern Renovations acknowledged they knew Mitch Cole and felt bad for what he had done.

As a result, that third party agreed to return some of the money back to Carmack in the form of monthly payments.

Carmack says at this point, he's happy to get any of his money back. And to date, nearly $3,000 has been returned.

Carmack says he’s glad 3 On Your Side got involved and he’s learned a valuable lesson.

“Don't pay up front and make sure they're licensed and bonded,” he said.

And then, there's Brent Ford. Nearly a dozen Valley homeowners tell 3 On Your Side that they hired Ford and his so-called company NDC Hardscapes to redo and landscape their front and backyards.

But after taking large sums of money, they say Brent Ford either did very little work or never showed up at all.

Gaylynn Heyd says she gave Brent Ford more than $16,000 and has very little to show for her money.

"Yeah, he seemed real confident. When we asked him questions, he seemed really flexible. If we needed anything changed, he said he was the owner and wouldn't be a problem at all," Heyd told 3 On Your Side.

Well, here's the update. After that 3 On Your Side report aired, the Arizona Registrar of Contractors launched an investigation into Brent Ford based on a dozen homeowners' complaints.

The contracting board tells 3 On Your Side that they've now completed their investigation and have handed over their findings to prosecutors for possible criminal charges.

I'll let you know what happens because the homeowners still say they want something done.

"Someone has to stop him," Heyd said. "You just can't let someone like this from going around and doing this to people because he's still signing people and they're still giving him money."

By the way, after our initial news report, 3 On Your Side heard from numerous people up in North Dakota. They tell us they saw the news report online and claim Brent Ford pulled the same stunt up their before packing up and moving to Arizona.

3 On Your Side will let you know what happens.

