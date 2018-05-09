As Seen on GMAZ: Wednesday, May 9

Jaime's Local Love: The Dhaba

The Dhaba is a multi-award winning, highly coveted Punjabi restaurant that has embraced community, diversity, human capital and social responsibility into the business plan. Think local, be local. Thrive nationally.

This affordable, contemporary Indian restaurant, specializing in the cuisine of the Punjab region of Northern India, is named after India's roadside pit stops, where truck drivers go for a cheap, filling meal. And true to its namesake, The Dhaba is an affordable place to relax and indulge in awesome homemade breads baked in the tandoor oven, tandoori halal meats, deep-fried treats, and street snacks called chaat. There's good people-watching, too, from the young Indian families who come to feast on homey dishes, to the costumed performers who do tastefully choreographed Bollywood-style dances.

For more information: www.the-dhaba.com and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DhabaIndiaPlaza

1872 E Apache Blvd., Tempe, AZ 85281

Phone: 480.557.8800

Email: info@the-dhaba.com

Outdoor Workouts

Christina Jordan is an Arizona mother of three, who went from obese to a nationally celebrated Nutritionist and weight loss expert. This year she was voted a Top 10 Nutritionist is America. She and her team at Fit Body Weight Loss in Mesa/Gilbert now help others discover their health and lose weight following a healthy, natural and organic approach.

FUEL YOUR BODY 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE!

If you plan on hiking or participating in an outdoor physical activity, it’s important to keep your body well fed and nourished the day PRIOR (at least 24 hours in advance). A healthy breakfast the day of is a good start but won't cut it during this extreme heat! The way you feel TODAY is a direct reflection of what you ate YESTERDAY! TIP: Christina suggests you carry a small cooler with a few healthy snacks with you and extra water when hiking or running errands. This will keep you on track and lessen your chance of eating something that will zap your energy.

What should people be eating?

A: Healthy Combo of organic fruits and vegetables, lean protein and healthy fats. Also make sure to drink water on hot summer days aim for one gallon daily. (Visually show examples of food and water gallon.)



What do you keep you in your cooler?

A: I keep healthy snack on hand for on the go. Stick to high protein and an organic fresh fruit and raw nuts for any easy mini meal. Plus, water!!

Most important tip: Abs (and health for that matter) are made in the KITCHEN! It's not about starving or restricting it's about eating healthy and learning to enjoy real food.

MOVE YOUR WORKOUT INDOORS!

Christina will lead us on a fun mini indoor workout that is perfect for hikers. This will also help them stay FIT for the summer and will hit the mountains even stronger this fall when the weather cools down.



To learn more about summer HIIT Program visit: http://fitbodyweightloss.com/2018/04/27/fabulously-fit-summer/

Most important aspect is just move and do what you love at least 5 Days a week from swimming to yoga to hiking to walking.

For more information visit: www.fitbodyweightloss.com

Fit Body Weight Loss

4140 E. Baseline Rd., Suite 101, Mesa, AZ 85206

Phone: 1-844-537-2408

Email: fitbodyweightloss@gmail.com

The Wildlife World Zoo: Asian Water Monitor

Asian Water Monitor Facts:

Found in river banks and swamps in South and Southeast Asia

Males can grow 6ft long

2nd largest lizard in the world behind Komodo Dragons

Uses their forked tongue to smell and their tail (which can be double the length of their body) to swim

Their forked tongue gives them better accuracy when locating prey

They are carnivores eating small mammals, reptiles, birds, insects and carrion

They swallow their prey whole

Excellent swimmier and can hold their breath for over 30 minutes

Their biggest threats are habitat loss and being hunted for their skin and meat.

Can live over 20 years

Will use its tail, claws and jaws for self-defense.

The can live in both salt water and fresh water and have been seen swimming in the ocean.

The Wildlife World Zoo is located at 16501 W. Northern Ave. in Litchfield Park.

For more information on all the zoo's exciting attractions and events, call 623-935-WILD or check out their website: www.wildlifeworld.com.

