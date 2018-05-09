Bonded dogs found on Arizona mountain adopted together

'Calvin' and 'Hobbs' were adopted on Tuesday and get to stay together with their new forever family. (Source: Maricopa County Animal Care and Control)

This man and his group found the dogs and carried them down the mountain and brought them to MCACC. (Source: Maricopa County Animal Care and Control)

'Calvin' and 'Hobbs' were found stuck on top of Picket Post Mountain in Superior, AZ last weekend. (Source: Maricopa County Animal Care and Control)

'Calvin' and 'Hobbs' are a pair of bonded dogs who were found stuck on a mountain in Superior, AZ. They now have found their forever home! (Source: Maricopa County Animal Care and Control)

Two bonded dogs have been adopted after they were found on top of Picket Post Mountain in Superior last weekend.

Jose Santiago with Maricopa County Animal Care and Control said the two dogs were found by a county employee with environmental services. The man and his group called local agencies to rescue the dogs but had no luck.

Santiago said that's when the group decided to carry the dogs down the mountain themselves and drove them to MCACC. Santiago said the two dogs were wearing collars but had no ID on them.

MCACC kept the dogs as a bonded pair and named them Calvin and Hobbs.

Calvin and Hobbs were adopted Tuesday and will get to stay together in their new forever home.

