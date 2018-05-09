Jaime's Local Love: Tempe Punjabi restaurant serves up delicious dishes and humanitarian principles

The Dhaba café is a family owned business that runs on moral principles and homemade Punjabi recipes.

The restaurant was a gift from owner, Raveen Arora, to his son for his MBA class project at Thunderbird Global School of Management in 2007.

Now, more than a decade later, The Dhaba is widely known, not only for its authentic Punjabi dishes, but also for bringing new life to a once forgotten stretch of Apache in Tempe.

Arora is a highly decorated Tempean who just returned from his native country of India with a coveted honor—the Mother Teresa International Service Award for his 60 years of humanitarian service. Arora met Mother Teresa as a young refugee. She inspired him to live a life of giving.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Jaime's Local Love]

Arora offers interest free loans to his employees—who are often ASU students due to the proximity to campus. He closes the restaurant after lunch to allow staff time to go to class or rest before the dinner rush begins.

This restaurant has a big mission behind its meals but it’s sure to please your tummy and your taste buds too. The recipes are traditional from the old undivided India.

The chefs are from Punjab and the menu is based on family ancestry research about the vegetables and meats they ate in the early 1900’s until today. The delicious Kashmiri Chicken, Tikka Masala, Shrimp Curry, and the spicy Lamb Vindaloo are some dishes to try.

The Dhaba

1872 E Apache Blvd., Tempe, AZ 85281

Phone: 480.557.8800 | 480.446.2824

Email: info@the-dhaba.com

Facebook: @DhabaIndiaPlaza

Instagram: @thedhabaaz

Twitter: @thedhabaaz

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.